A Marine Corps veteran was buried with no family present in Killeen on Wednesday. However, over 100 people from the veterans' community attended the funeral.

The unaccompanied veteran burial was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anne Bernice Donahue, a former lance corporal.

