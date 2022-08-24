Walter Lanier | Herald U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anne Bernice Donhue's Casket is being removed from inside the hearse by veteran volunteer paulbearers Wednesday morning at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Veterans and active duty officers salute while civilians put their hands to their heart; as the flag is removed from Lance Cpl. Donahue's coffin Wednesday morning at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Veterans take Lance Cpl. Anne Bernice Donahue from her hearse into the pavillion.
With no next of kin to accompany her burial, Lance Cpl. Donahue's folded flag is bestowed unto a fellow marine.
Locals gather in commuion as they wait for the burial ceremony to begin Wednesday morning at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Motorcycle groups; some including veterans; show their support for their fallen comrade Wednesday morning at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
More than 100 veterans and military supporters attended the burial of a Marine Corps veteran in Killeen on Wednesday while no family members of the veteran attended her funeral.
The unaccompanied veteran burial was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Anne Bernice Donahue, a former lance corporal.
Born on June 11, 1946, Donahue served in the Marine Corps from May 1965 to August 1967.
The Texas Veterans Commission Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery and invited the military community to attend, works with local community and fellow veterans’ support groups to ensure veterans are honored after they die.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
