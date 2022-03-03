More than 100 people paid tribute to U.S. Army veteran Pfc. Billy Noel Myrick Thursday as he was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Myrick, of Waco, served from 1958 to 1959 and was honorably discharged, according to Texas Veterans Land Board records. The Texas Veterans Land Board was unable to locate any of Myrick’s family members or friends, so the service and burial were deemed unaccompanied, according to the organization.
Pfc. Myrick’s ceremony marked the Veteran Land Board’s 100th unaccompanied burial held at the Killeen veterans cemetery and the 170th between all four state veterans cemeteries since the program was initiated by VLB Chairman George P. Bush in 2015.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow veteran service organizations to ensure no veteran is left behind.
“A soldier raises his right hand during the induction ceremony, and commits to lay down his life for some 350 million people he has never met,” Marc George said, George is president of the Warriors of the Way, a club sponsored by the Christian Motorcycle Association. “PFC Myrick was one who did that and his courage should not go unremarked at his passing.”
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, Debra and Scott Justice, of Moody, said they have attended ceremonies like this since 2006.
“In 2006, when we started attending unaccompanied burials, we didn’t realize the volume of people who would come,” Debra Justice said. “The PGR, a motorcycle riding club, has members throughout Central Texas.”
Debra’s husband, Scott, is a disabled U.S. Army veteran with Alzheimer’s disease. Debra says her husband enjoys participating in these events where he can see and hear the sights and sounds of military camaraderie.
“It is an honor to be able to stand as part of a soldier’s family,” U.S. Marine veteran Russell Wachsman of Killeen said. Russell said he served in Vietnam, and tries to attend as many of these events as possible as a member of the PGR.
More than a dozen motorcycle clubs were represented at the service.
“It is an honor for us to be here as his family to live, love and respect the service of our brother, PFC Billy Myrick,” George said.
