Junior ROTC cadets from Killeen High School and Ellison High School got together at Ellison for a week-long training session to sharpen up their drill and color guard skills to enhance their chances to win at future JROTC drill competitions.
The training was provided by retired 1st Sgt. Jim Tadayeski of Dominate the Drill Pad, a competitive drill team consultant out of Gainsville, Georgia. It was paid for by the Killeen Independent School District and was open to all KISD JROTC units.
“The idea for this is to get our returning cadets to get back into the groove and make their skills more sharp, more enhanced,” said retired 1st Sgt. Pablo Picacio, an Ellison High School JROTC instructor. “Just to get them better and get them into competition mode. Over the last few years, we saw some things we wanted to improve, and we got 1st Sgt. Tadayeski to come out here and help us out. He’s not only mentoring our cadets, but he’s also mentoring us as young instructors as well so we can learn better techniques in our field craft.”
The cadets thought the training was phenomenal, according to cadet Lt. Col. Ayla Johnson, 17, a soon to be senior and the upcoming battalion commander for Killeen High School JROTC.
“First Sgt. Tadayeski is an amazing instructor, and I’m hoping I can implement a lot of these things into my drills,” she said. “A lot of things like the way we march, singing cadence, reporting in, all of it is a lot different than what we usually do and a lot better, and I see why his teams win so often so I’m definitely going to be implementing that.”
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Pulido, Killeen High School JROTC instructor, said the training has been excellent for the cadets and he hopes it will become an annual summer event.
“We didn’t teach this when we were in the Army — we taught them how to drill and we had means of getting it done with corrective training, push-ups and such,” Pulido said. “We can’t do that with these kids, so the best way to make them better is to bring in a guy who’s at the national level to teach them. These are all ‘train the trainer’ kids. They’re going to go back to their schools and they will be the ones teaching.
“We get it going, but the ones that enforce standards of what they want for their teams, these guys develop. We just assist them.”
