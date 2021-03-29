FORT HOOD — The Clear Creek Exchange and Fort Hood’s Defense Commissary Agency teamed together Monday to honor Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
More than a dozen Vietnam veterans were present at the Clear Creek Exchange as Col. Jason Wesbrock, Fort Hood Garrison commander, Exchange General Manager Chris Haefner and commissary agency representative Vicki Walker presented them the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and thanked them for their service.
In 2017, on the 50th anniversary of the start of the Vietnam War, then President Donald Trump designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The commemoration of the Vietnam War began on Memorial Day 2012 and is scheduled to continue through Veterans Day 2025.
“As a soldier of almost 30 years, my experience with Vietnam veterans from when I was a young private all the way up to today has taught me an incredible amount,” said Wesbrock. “I want to thank you and your families for what you did during your time of service.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wesbrock, Haefner and Walker were unable to physically pin the veterans. However, they did their utmost to ensure the veterans felt welcomed.
“I think this is long overdue, but well deserved,” said Charles Shull, a Belton resident who served in Vietnam with the 131st Military Intelligence Battalion from 1970 to 1972. “A thank you goes a long way. You don’t have to give me no red carpet, you don’t have to give me no limo. But a thank you goes a long way because you have to think of the men and women who served, that’s the main thing.”
Rick Butts, a Kempner resident who served with the 9th Infantry Division from 1966-1968, agreed.
“I think this is nice,” Butts said. “I came back from Vietnam and ended up on funeral detail back then. I had a lot of nasty remarks back then. I went over there because I felt a need, and I don’t regret it.
“I have never attended an actual presentation (of the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin). I’ve never had any kind of ceremony like this.”
Former President Barrack Obama originally authorized the lapel pin in May 2012 to honor and thank Vietnam veterans for their service. All living veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 are eligible to receive the lapel pin.
