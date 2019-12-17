New Px

File photo

Fort Hood's Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center is a 270,000 square-foot shopping center that opened in 2015. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, all veterans with a service-connected disability rating through the Department of Veteran Affairs will be able to shop in person at Exchange, commissary and Morale, Welfare and Recreation locations on Fort Hood.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A Department of Defense initiative expanding Exchange, commissary and Morale, Welfare and Recreation access to all veterans with a Department of Veterans Affairs disability rating will affect thousands of disabled veterans in the counties surrounding Fort Hood when it goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The initiative allows all veterans rated at 90% disabled and below to shop at brick and mortar locations on all military installations, including post exchanges and commissaries. Medal of Honor recipients and veterans with a 100% service-connected disability rating were already authorized to shop on post.

