Fort Hood officials are planning to conduct controlled burns in the post’s training areas on Friday.
The controlled brush fires will be in training areas 66 and 73, according to Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the Endangered Species Management Team of the Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, which assists with the prescribed burns.
Training Area 73 is on the southwest side of the of West Fort Hood, and is located off Ivy Mountain, Mayberry Park and Maxdale Roads.
Training Area 66 is on the northwest side of Fort Hood off Old Georgetown and Bald Knob Roads.
Controlled burns in the winter are common at Fort Hood, and can help thwart wildfires during the summer.
Area residents may see smoke rising from the direction of Fort Hood during the burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.