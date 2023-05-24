Fort Cavazos’ newest mothers received free gifts courtesy of a few community partners — namely H-E-B — during a large, joint baby shower last Saturday.
Gifts ranged from a “diaper cake” to a bag full of newborn supplies from H-E-B. Participants also enjoyed baby-themed games during the shower in the Major Frank W. & Mrs. Sue Mayborn Rotunda of the National Mounted Warfare Museum.
“I think that this is so amazing, and just that their families are going to be able to start off with their kids with all of the things that they need,” said Regina Martinez, the parent and outreach services administrator for Child and Youth Services at Fort Cavazos.
Martinez was a guest speaker at the event.
All the free gifts, which also included makeup from Thrive Causemetics, were a blessing for 27-year-old mother Stephanie Casas.
“It makes me feel really loved and that there’s people out there who actually care about us moms, especially being a military spouse,” the expectant mother of her and her husband’s third child said.
Showing appreciation is one of the main goals with the event, according to Tony Martinez, who works with The Mission Continues, Operation Homefront and the American Veterans Mission.
“It’s important because we make military families special — that we do it just for them,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t appreciate the spouses, and we appreciate the soldiers and the active-duty members. So this actually allows us to bring them together and appreciate them.”
Having a baby shower is something Casas was unable to do with her second child, so she appreciated the gesture.
“I wasn’t able to have a baby shower because of COVID,” Casas said of her second child. “COVID was at high rise at that time so we couldn’t even go home with all the restrictions going on. We had to just do a little virtual baby shower, but it wasn’t the same.”
One thing expectant and new mothers learned at the shower about the adventure of parenthood.
“I’m going to talk about the sense of adventure that becoming a parent is — whether it’s your first child or your seventh child, every child is an adventure and teaches us many lessons as parents,” Martinez said about her address to the mothers as they filed in the door of the museum.
“The lessons we learn with our children are mutual,” she said. “They teach us many things, just as we teach them many.
“But it’s also important to have a sense of community when raising a child because there are those moments in time when they’re not going to listen to mom and dad, so it’s great to have other family members, caregivers, teachers, youth leaders and coaches involved in those lives to they can help impact and influence kids.”
Meeting other mothers is something Casas hoped to get out of the joint baby shower.
“I know with my first (child), that’s kind of what I struggled with was meeting moms, and hopefully I get to meet somebody around my age so we can hang out and help each other out with postpartum (issues),” Casas said.
