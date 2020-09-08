The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died from complications Sept. 2 after collapsing during physical training said it was an intentional act and not an act of nature.
In an interview with KXXV, a Waco-based ABC affiliate, Carma Johnson, the sister of 1st Cavalry Division soldier Pvt. Corlton Chee, said she believes her brother was murdered.
“The bruises, the scrapes, and then the knot on his head, that doesn’t look like a fall. That does not look like he was just sprinting and he fell on a flat hard surface,” Johnson said in the interview. “The day before it sounded like he was going up against something. He was saying that he didn’t want to go run that morning. There was a reason why. There was a reason why he was saying that three white boys are after him.”
Chee collapsed Aug. 28 near the conclusion of a 2.2-mile platoon run. He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, according to a Fort Hood news release, then transferred to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, where he later died.
KXXV also reported that the family was told by doctors that the death was caused by heat exhaustion.
“Something doesn’t add up. I’ve been saying that I believe my brother was murdered. I believe my brother was killed,” Chee’s sister told the TV station.
Johnson was also interviewed by the Stars & Stripes, but that article did not mention the family believed Chee was murdered.
The 1st Cavalry Division Press Office released a statement Tuesday evening, stating that while the death is still under investigation, no foul play is suspected.
“Witnesses stated PV2 Chee showed no signs of struggling and was running at the front of the group when he collapsed near the end of the run,” the statement said.
“Army CID is working closely with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences to further understand the cause of his death,” the statement said. “It is too early in the process to draw any conclusions about why he collapsed or passed away.
The release continued, “PV2 Corlton Chee and his family remain foremost in our thoughts. We honor his service and send our deepest condolences to his parents, sisters, fiancé, young sons, extended family and friends.
“The Chain of Command and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have initiated an investigation as is required every time a Soldier dies unexpectedly. While we will strive to be as forthcoming and transparent as possible, we ask everyone to respect the Family’s privacy during this period of grief and to allow us time to conduct a comprehensive investigation.”
The Fort Hood release noted that the the chain of command is planning a unit memorial to honor Chee’s life and service and has invited his family to attend.
“With the family’s blessing, Soldiers and Leaders from PV2 Chee’s unit plan to attend his funeral in New Mexico to pay their respects,” the release stated.
“We will continue to provide updated information to PV2 Chee’s family and the public as information becomes available.”
