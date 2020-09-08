The family of a Fort Hood soldier who died from complications Sept. 2 after collapsing during physical training said it was an intentional act and not an act of nature.
In an interview with KXXV, a Waco-based ABC affiliate, Carma Johnson, the sister of 1st Cavalry Division soldier Pvt. Corlton Chee, said she believes her brother was murdered.
“The bruises, the scrapes, and then the knot on his head, that doesn’t look like a fall. That does not look like he was just sprinting and he fell on a flat hard surface,” Johnson said in the interview. “The day before it sounded like he was going up against something. He was saying that he didn’t want to go run that morning. There was a reason why. There was a reason why he was saying that three white boys are after him.”
Chee collapsed Aug. 28 while on a platoon run. He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, according to a Fort Hood news release, then transferred to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple where he later died.
The Herald reached out to Fort Hood for comment Tuesday, but had received no response at the time of this printing.
KXXV also reported that the family was told by doctors that the death was caused by heat exhaustion.
“Something doesn’t add up. I’ve been saying that I believe my brother was murdered. I believe my brother was killed,” Chee’s sister told the TV station.
Johnson was also interviewed by the Stars & Stripes, but that article did not mention the family believed Chee was murdered.
