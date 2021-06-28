Update: Teresa Kiphen, the aunt of Spc. Abram Salas II, confirmed Monday morning that her nephew had contacted his local Killeen pastor Sunday night. The family still does not know the reasons behind Salas' disappearance from Fort Hood.
Kiphen confirmed that a missing person vigil scheduled for this afternoon at the corner of Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood street has been cancelled.
Salas is a member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
———
The family of a missing Fort Hood soldier told local TV news outlets on Sunday that they don't believe he would have left on his own accord.
The unit of Spc. Abram Salas II reported that he failed to report to work June 23, according to a Fort Hood news release issued on Saturday. Attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family have been unsuccessful.
Family members told KCEN TV and KWTX that Salas had gotten married five days before his disappearance. Salas' aunt stated the woman was much older than him and that no one in the family had met her or knew about her until after the marriage.
Salas' mother and father are traveling to Killeen from El Paso and will hold a missing person's vigil at 4:30 p.m. today at the corner of Rancier and Fort Hood Street in Killeen, according to KCEN.
Salas is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796 and may be in the San Antonio area.
Anyone with information related to the location of Salas or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.