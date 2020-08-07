The family of Vanessa Guillen will continue with their peaceful protests in Killeen today, according to Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.
The protest will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 1104 W. Rancier Ave.
The family and organizers are pushing to have the #IamVanessaGuillen bill passed by Congress.
The bill would allow soldiers to be able to report cases of sexual harassment or sexual assault to a third party rather than his or her chain of command.
There will also be a protest from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Twin Creek Drive in Killeen for Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.