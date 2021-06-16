Justice couldn’t come soon enough for the protesters who are gathered outside the federal courthouse in Waco to chant, “Lock her up!” and “Justice for Vanessa now!” while passing drivers honked in agreement. Others are gripping signs proclaiming, “Justice delayed is justice denied” and “#I am Vanessa Guillen.”
The gathering coincided with a court hearing in the case of a woman who is facing two federal charges related to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The Houston native was stationed at Fort Hood before she was reported missing on April 23, 2020.
Cecily Aguilar, 23, has been held without bond in the McLennan County Jail for nearly a year. She is accused of helping Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, her boyfriend, dispose of Guillen’s body after he allegedly killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Aguilar has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On July 1, 2020, after being cornered by Killeen police, Robinson killed himself.
Motion hearing on Wednesday ongoing
Guillen’s sister, bullhorn in hand, spoke to the crowd outside the Waco courthouse Wednesday while the hearing proceeding inside, and continued to lead the crowd with chants. Meanwhile, inside the courthouse, the ambiance was one of temperance as U.S. District Judge Alan Albright heard testimony and arguments on Aguilar’s defense attorney’s motion to throw out the indictment against her.
In his motion that was filed on April 27, Aguilar’s defense attorney argues that the 3-count indictment against his client is too vague and is in violation of the Fifth Amendment double jeopardy clause.
The Herald will update this story.
