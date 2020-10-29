FORT HOOD — Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team held a color-casing ceremony Thursday in front of division headquarters, symbolizing the brigade’s upcoming fall deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
“As you deploy to Europe, take the lessons you have learned over the last year and show all our allies and partners how to build cohesive teams; show them that the most valuable asset in the United States Army is our people,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division.
The 3,700 troops deploying are bringing many of their own vehicles, including: 80 tanks, 130 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and 18 Paladins, and hundreds of trucks, trailers and other wheeled vehicles, officials said.
The brigade commander, Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt, said these exercises are essential in ensuring readiness.
“It gets us ready for any contingency and gives us an opportunity to be trained and ready for anything the nation asks us to do,” Schoenfeldt said.
The deployment in support of Atlantic Resolve is an ongoing military effort to deter Russian aggression following Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. The brigade is deploying as a regionally-aligned force to support combatant commanders.
“A regionally aligned force is great; it’s an opportunity for the military to be anywhere at any time, with any group of people,” Schoenfeldt said. “It is to help deter aggression, so our adversaries aren’t taking advantage of an emptiness.”
The brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for a nine-month deployment and participate in combined and joint military exercises with more than a dozen NATO allies and European partners. Elements of the brigade began arriving in Poland, Germany and Romania earlier this week, according to a U.S. Army Europe press release. This deployment is the seventh rotation of an armored brigade combat team in support of Atlantic Resolve.
Soldiers will be tested for the coronavirus before deployment. They will quarantine upon arrival in Europe before traveling to various European countries as a preventive measure to ensure U.S. soldiers, allies, partners and nearby communities are protected against COVID-19.
