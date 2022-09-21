Summer temps

Chad Cozy Coleman, left, plays with his children Maurice Mitchell, 4, left, and Reece Mitchell, 6, on a hot Monday afternoon in Killeen on August, 8, 2016. According to the National Weather Service, cooler temperatures will not hit the Killeen-Fort Hood area until early next week.

 Herald | File

Fall officially begins Thursday, but it’ll be another week before Killeen-Fort Hood residents feel cooler seasonal temperatures.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia, in Fort Worth, said Thursday’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the 97 to 99 range — about 5 to 10 degrees higher than normal.

Cold front

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth expects the Central Texas area to receive a cold front early next week.

