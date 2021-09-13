America’s “First Team” celebrated its 100th birthday on Monday with a cake cutting ceremony at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field. Commanders and soldiers gathered to begin festivities in honor of the division’s centennial.
The 1st Cavalry Division was formally activated on Sept. 13, 1921, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The division, which originally used thousands of horses, distinguished themselves as the “First Team” when 1st Cavalry Division was first in Manila in February 1945, the first to lead occupational forces into Japan making it the “First in Tokyo” in September 1945, and the first in Pyongyang, North Korea, in October 1950.
Next week, the 1st Cavalry Division will host festivities across the division to celebrate and commemorate veterans who served in the division during various conflicts. Throughout the week, veterans will have an opportunity to come on post and visit with current soldiers and share their experiences while they served with the division.
The Killeen Daily Herald put together a special section on the 1st Cavalry Division's 100th birthday, which ran in the Sunday, Sept. 12 newspaper. If you didn't get a copy, Sunday papers are still on sale at the Killeen Daily Herald, located at 1809 Florence Road in Killeen.
