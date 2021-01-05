The 1st Cavalry Division posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the distinctive insignia of the division was officially approved by the Army on Jan. 5, 1922.
According to the 1st Cavalry Division Association website, the War Department issued a directive asking for the submission of possible designs for the 1st Cavalry Division’s “shoulder sleeve” (shoulder patch) shortly after the division was authorized on Aug. 20, 1921. The division was officially activated on Sept. 13, 1921.
The patch was required to “have only two colors, that it be an easily recognizable sign around which men could reassemble during or after battle, and that it would bring men together in a common devotion.”
The design chosen by the Army was a distinctive bright-yellow Norman knight’s shield with a diagonal stripe and the silhouette of a horse’s head, which was submitted by Col. and Mrs. Ben H. Dorcy. At the time, Col. Dorcy was commander of the 7th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Bliss. His wife, Gladys Fitch Dorcy, later would be hailed as the “official mother” of the First Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.