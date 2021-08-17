FORT HOOD — The 1st Cavalry Division welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday as the division’s newest senior enlisted trooper during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Tuesday on Coopers Field.
The ceremony was presided over by the division’s commander, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, who hand-picked Munday as his command sergeant major.
Richardson said Munday was the “right leader, in the right place, at the right time,” and that he had full confidence in his ability to train, maintain discipline and care for his troops.
“The role model for the noncommissioned officer corps is the command sergeant major. He or she sets the standard. Leads by example; leads through action, and not by words alone,” Richardson said. “The command sergeant major is the role model for all others to aspire to.”
Munday most recently served as the command sergeant major of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, which is also based at Fort Hood.
