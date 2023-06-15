HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce held a free Flag Day celebration Wednesday evening at Carl Levin Park.
The celebration was from 6 to 8 p.m., and included a flag retirement station where people got the opportunity to destroy their flags in a dignified way.
“Flag Day is a celebration so we want to participate in the celebration and let every veteran know we’re here for them,” 22-year-old veteran Robert Higgins said at the event.
National Flag Day in the U.S. is a day honoring the national flag. The holiday commemorates June 14, 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. June 14 is also the Army’s birthday.
There were many soldiers out at the park for the event, and roughly a quarter of the attendees were active-duty soldiers.
The 1st Cav Rock Band made an appearance and played live music, and food and vendors were available for the people who attended hoping to shop.
Items at the celebration mostly held a patriot theme. There were books based on the country and mini flag stands. The Harker Heights Chamber member booth was also there to show support, provide snow cones and much more.
“Today we have our cotton candy cart, and then we have our cookie company, so we have cookies set out,” Tanya Murphy, owner of mobile bakery Cupcake Avenue, said Wednesday evening.
There were approximately a hundred attendees for the flag celebration event at around 5:30 p.m. with lots of singing, laughter and dancing filling up the park area.
“The event’s nice, it’s busy. A lot of people are respecting the flag while being here,” Silvia Garcia said towards the end of the event.
For more information on how the Flag Day celebration went and for updates on Heights, go to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
