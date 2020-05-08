Some Killeen residents took notice of military training in the evening sky earlier this week.
Several bright lights were seen floating down from the sky towards Fort Hood between 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
A C-130 Hercules aircraft dropped several flares as part of the training during that time, said Fort Hood spokesman Tyler Broadway.
According to Fort Hood officials, the training was done by personnel from the 3rd Air Support Operations Group, an Air Force unit assigned to Fort Hood.
Broadway did not know how many troops were part of the training or what base the C-130 came from.
Flares are commonly used during military training, and can allow troops to see the battlefield during night exercises.
The lights in the sky became a topic of discussion on the “Crime Watch - Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights” Facebook page after one poster asked “What is that in sky???”
The post drew nearly 60 comments, including some photos of the flares from Killeen residents.
