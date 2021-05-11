The Killeen Food Care Center will be partnering with the Military Family Advisory Network to distribute free groceries to 650 military families Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All active duty, retired and veteran families qualify for the event, including members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Food insecurity in the military is higher in Texas than any other state, with as many as one in six military families reporting being food insecure, according to Raymond L. Cockrell, Food Care Center executive director.
The Military Family Advisory Network, through the support of generous donors and partners, has set a goal of distributing 1 million meals to military families in need, according to a release from the network. The event will be the first food distribution as a part of the 1 Million Meals Challenge — a goal to provide 1 million meals to military families in need across the nation. To ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, families are asked to pre-register for the event.
The drive-thru food distribution event for military families will be held at the Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St. in Killeen.
Approximately 550 families have already signed up for the event, with around 100 slots still available, Cockrell said Tuesday. Those who wish to participate are asked to sign up at militarymeals.org. Participants are asked to present an EventBrite confirmation (mobile or printed) at the drive-thru check in on site. Limit one basket per vehicle.
