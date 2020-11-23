One thousand turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets were given away to military families on Monday morning at the Food Care Center in Killeen.
“We had brigades all over Fort Hood coming to pick up for the troops out on base,” said Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center. “We coordinated with the command finance specialist, and the different brigades picked up anywhere from 10 to 100 turkeys, and they will distribute it down to the unit level.”
Cockrell said the distribution has been going on for several years.
“This is my fourth holiday with the Food Care Center,” he said. “Four years ago we did 600 turkeys to the military, the following year we did 800 and they asked us to go to 1,000 which we couldn’t at the time. Last year we gave away 1,000 and we were able to give away 1,000 thanks to the support of our community.”
The Food Care Center will partner with local churches and service organizations and distribute another 600 turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets families in the community at 8:30 a.m. today.
