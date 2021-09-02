The Military Family Advisory Network will be holding a food distribution event Sept. 11 for military families at the Food Care Center of Killeen.
The event is part of the MFAN’s 1 Million Meals food distribution events for military families, in partnership with Tyson Foods, Bob Woodruff Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project. The network has so far provided over 349,741 meals so far to military families in need.
The purpose of the event is to make sure that those who raised their hand to serve, and the families who stood by them, don’t have to face the devastating choice between paying rent and buying food.
The Food Care Center is located at 210 N 16th Street in Killeen.
