FORT HOOD — More than two hundred soldiers turned out Friday morning for a complimentary day on the links at the 11th annual Ben Hogan Classic Golf Tournament at Fort Hood, a three-person scramble hosted by the post’s directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, along with the Ryan Foundation and the Ben Hogan Foundation of Fort Worth.
Hogan (1912-1997) was a professional golfer from Texas and considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game. Along with the Fort Hood golf tournament, his foundation sponsors multiple scholarship programs in partnership with The First Tee, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Health Hospital, and the Northern Texas PGA. The Ben Hogan Foundation is partnered with The First Tee to build Ben Hogan Learning Centers across the country.
Lisa Scott, board chair for the Ben Hogan Foundation, said prior to Friday’s tournament at The Courses of Clear Creek that her great-uncle, who left the PGA tour in 1942 to join the Army Air Corps and served until 1948, including combat during World War II, would be proud to be a part of the event that is put together at no cost to participants.
“This is one of the favorite events that we do,” Scott said. “We really love coming out here. My uncle was extremely proud of his service. He served in the Army Air Corps and, even as I was growing up, he was extremely patriotic.”
Following a welcome from III Corps and Fort Hood commander, Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, posting of the colors, and a cannon blast to signify the 10 a.m. start time, golfers headed to their carts and took off to begin play at their assigned starting hole.
Teeing off at No. 1 was a group from U.S. Army Futures Command in Austin, including commander Gen. Jim Rainey, deputy commander Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester. The first hole is a par 4, dogleg left, featuring a blind tee shot with thick trees and brush and a steep drop-off in the terrain obscuring the fairway below.
After Rainey asked someone for the best spot to aim his drive, he nailed one down the middle and promptly took a ribbing from his fellow competitors.
Prior to hitting that shot, Rainey said: “It’s great to be back here at Fort Hood. One thing I like about being down in Austin is being close enough to come here and visit. I will not win today. I win in combat, but not on the golf course.”
A few minutes before, sitting in the shade around a large table on the pavilion were a gaggle of sergeants first class from Fort Hood, getting ready to play — some for the first time ever — and giving each other a hard time.
Sgt. 1st Class Darryl Deal said this was his first time not only to play in the Ben Hogan Classic, but the first time to play golf — ever.
“I plan to win,” Deal said. “I have no clue about how I’m going to do that, but I plan to win. The strong point of my game is driving … driving the cart. I’m an excellent driver.”
Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Vlaha was teamed up with Sgt. 1st Class Orlando Bell, and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Pierre, and this trio said they came up with a winning strategy they hoped would carry them to victory.
“Virtual reality,” Bell said. “I haven’t played in a couple of years, but I dream about the game all the time. I’ve been doing a lot of visualization, and I basically have put together a strategy to beat everybody here.”
A seven-time veteran of the Hogan Classic who has never enjoyed a lot of success in the tournament but always had a good time was former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, retired Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk. The Coryell County resident tipped his hat to the Ben Hogan Foundation for putting on a great event.
“This organization and its philanthropic roots are just fantastic,” Funk said. “People from around Texas, and really from around the country, who come in for this … it’s just a fantastic commitment from them to celebrate their Army.
“Do I play much golf? No. But I do hit the ball frequently. I come out a lot to catch the sun, so does that count? My prediction for today is … I think we’re going to hit the ball frequently today.”
Bernabe, meanwhile, said this was his first chance to personally see the tournament in action, and he was more than impressed. Growing in popularity over the years, all reservations for a chance to play this year were spoken for within 45 minutes, he said.
“On behalf of all the great soldiers and families here, I thank you so much,” Bernabe said, in recognizing the Hogan Foundation and before reminding his troops about an important aspect of what is commonly referred to as “a gentleman’s game.”
“Remember — integrity,” he said, with a smile. “Good luck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.