FORT HOOD — More than two hundred soldiers turned out Friday morning for a complimentary day on the links at the 11th annual Ben Hogan Classic Golf Tournament at Fort Hood, a three-person scramble hosted by the post’s directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, along with the Ryan Foundation and the Ben Hogan Foundation of Fort Worth.

Hogan (1912-1997) was a professional golfer from Texas and considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game. Along with the Fort Hood golf tournament, his foundation sponsors multiple scholarship programs in partnership with The First Tee, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Health Hospital, and the Northern Texas PGA. The Ben Hogan Foundation is partnered with The First Tee to build Ben Hogan Learning Centers across the country.

