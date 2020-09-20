Former 1st Cavalry Division commander returns to Central Texas, retires

FORT HOOD – Former 1st Cavalry Division commander returned to Central Texas to retire, during a retirement ceremony on the division’s Cooper Field.
Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson, whose last assignment was as the commander of Allied Land Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Izmir, Turkey, retired after more than 34 years of service. He served as the 1st Cavalry Division commander from January 2016 to October 2017, and as the III Corps deputy commander until July 2018.
Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commander of 1st Cavalry Division, honored Thomson during the Friday ceremony.
“We are excited, humbled, and truly honored to have a former ‘Pegasus 6’ back, to come home, and conduct a retirement ceremony here on Cooper Field,” Broadwater said. “We’re also very excited that you have decided to settle down here in Central Texas, and we hope that you remain connected to the ‘First Team’.”
Retired Gen. James D. Thurman, said Thomson was a tremendous soldier, who has commanded soldiers at every level, and participated in six combat deployments.
“He has done his share,” Thurman said. “J.T. is a great general officer, a true soldier, and a tremendous leader; the Army is going to miss J.T. Thomson.”
Thomson said the day was a day of thanks to the U.S. Army for the opportunities, responsibilities and adventures, and the privilege of serving alongside the finest men and women the nation had to offer.
“There are many things to love about the Army, but perhaps best are the special bonds that last for a lifetime,” Thomson said.
Thomson thanked the many mentors who he said assisted him throughout his career, and his wife Holly Thomson, and sons Tyler and Parker Thomson, for their support throughout his career.
The Thomsons said they are looking forward to spending time together as a family.
“It’s the little things we’ve taken for granted,” J.T. Thomson said. “We get to sit down for dinner in the same time zone.”
Holly Thomson said she is also looking forward to family celebrations.
“We celebrated his birthday on September the 13th, and we haven’t been together for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays, that we’ve missed for a lot of years,” Holly Thomson said.
J.T. Thomson said the decision to return to Central Texas to retire was based on several factors including his having formerly commanded the 1st Cavalry Division, but also the people, the community, retirees, families and soldiers in the region.
J.T. Thomson will continue to train division and corps leaders as a senior mentor at Fort Hood’s mission training center, and spend some of his retirement time bass fishing.
