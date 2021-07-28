A former Fort Hood Army captain is going on the record to criticize the way the investigations into the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen were conducted.
Alex Cook, the former executive officer for the Headquarters Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was one of the last people to see Guillen alive before she went missing April 22, 2020. Although Guillen was in a different troop from his in the same squadron, she was the only qualified small equipment repairer in the squadron and was often called to different troops to repair equipment such as night vision goggles or the optics used on rifles.
“This was at the height of the COVID lockdowns. Pretty much everyone was told to stay in their barracks and stay put,” Cook said. “I know there were some kind of rumors going around that hey, why was she called in on her day off, but it wasn’t like it was a regular day off — everybody was pretty much on standby in the barracks.”
Cook said Guillen had been called in to certify that some of his troop’s equipment was not fixable so it could be sent in for replacement, something considered an essential task that would allow a soldier to be called in for work. After Guillen completed her work under the eye of Cook and his armorer, each was expected to go back to their respective domiciles to continue working remotely.
The following morning, he said, an officer in Guillen’s chain of command called him about why he had needed Guillen. After he explained, that officer said Guillen was unable to be accounted for. By the end of the day, the search for her had begun.
It was the investigations done by the Army after Guillen’s body was discovered June 30, 2020, that Cook said he believes were bungled. He also said those soldiers who were fired or reprimanded after the investigations were complete were the wrong leaders to be punished.
Cook released an hour-long video on the topic on his YouTube channel last week. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F6UxwwCP6c. The video had nearly 2,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.
Two main investigations were initiated by the Army: An internal investigation known as an Army Regulation 15-6 conducted by U.S. Army Forces Command; and the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee (FHIRC) report — ordered by then Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy — by individuals who were not within the Department of Defense.
Cook maintains that the outcomes of those investigations focused primarily on the sexual harassment allegations brought up prior to Guillen’s murder, and less on the failures of Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division and lack of physical security such as closed circuit TV cameras.
“This is not to say sexual harassment/assault is not a problem; however, this is being used as a distraction from physical security problems (lack of security cameras, even despite extremist active shooters at Fort Hood like Nidal Hasan) and to distract from CID’s failures,” Cook said. “I cannot speak for all the leaders who were reprimanded, but some of them have been extremely proactive in fostering a positive culture and combating sexual harassment. The bulk of the FHIRC report is dedicated to sexual harassment/assault, and they buried in one small line that was barely a complete sentence on how there are basically no security cameras on post.”
Investigators say a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen with a hammer in an arms room in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, although a motive has never been made clear.
Robinson ultimately took his own life in the early morning hours of July 1, 2020, when he was confronted by Killeen police hours after Guillen’s remains had been found. One person was arrested in the case — Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, who was Robinson’s girlfriend.
Cook said he believed that if there had been security cameras at the location where Guillen was killed, the events of what happened that day could have been cleared up much quicker.
Fort Hood did, however, conduct an extensive review and analysis of the investigations’ findings in order to see what resources would be required to improve safety and security in barracks areas and other key locations on post, according to post leadership. The analysis led to a $61 million request for funding to improve public safety by procuring and installing CCTV in barracks areas and improve lighting in select common areas, such as motor pools and parking lots.
The failures of CID were also highlighted intensively in the reports.
“We welcome the voice of soldiers, veterans and community members who share the same goal of ensuring our Army remains the best in the world,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, III Corps and Fort Hood senior spokesman, said in response to Cook’s comments. “The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s report and the FORSCOM Army Regulation 15-6 investigation made more than 70 recommendations for policy or procedural changes to improve the culture and security of our soldiers and families.”
Those recommendations included ways to improve the way units classify missing soldiers, how CID conducts investigations and how the Army reports to the public through their spokespeople, along with recommendations to improve the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, Caggins said. To date, Fort Hood has taken significant action on more than 90% of those recommendations, including activities to directly improve the security of soldiers, families, civilians and facilities.
“As the result of comprehensive, Army-wide support, more experienced CID agents — in the required numbers — are now assigned to the installation,” Caggins said. “We regularly update senior Pentagon leadership, members of Congress and community leaders on the implementation of FHIRC recommendations and our ongoing campaign to move forward.
“Our ‘People First’ program is focused on building well-led, disciplined and cohesive teams that remain ready to deter and defeat our adversaries.”
The investigation reports and initiatives to implement the recommendations can be found at www.army.mil/forthoodreview.
