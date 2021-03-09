A former 1st Cavalry Division deputy commander and current commander of U.S. Army North was nominated by President Joe Biden on Monday for a new command.
Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson was nominated for a fourth star and to take over U.S. Southern Command, which has responsibility for Central and South America.
Richardson was the first female 1st Cavalry deputy commander from 2012-2013, and was a brigadier general at the time. In her time at Fort Hood, she made headlines as the first female to lead the U.S. Army Operational Test Command and the first woman to serve as a deputy commander of an Army division.
She continued making headlines in October 2018 when she stepped up to become the acting commander of U.S. Army Forces Command prior to taking over U.S. Army North, which is a joint branch land force component in charge of homeland defense and defense support of civil authorities.
Richardson is a Colorado native and aviator by trade.
