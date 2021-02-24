The general who was the highest ranking officer on Fort Hood at the time of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen has received a new assignment from the Army.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will now be the special assistant to the commanding general of U.S. Army North, at Joint Base in San Antonio, according to a release from the Department of Defense.
Efflandt was the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood when Guillen went missing and was found dead months later. Officials said she was killed in a Fort Hood arms room by another soldier.
Efflandt was relieved of his duties as the deputy commander by Ryan McCarthy in December following an independent report of Fort Hood.
The U.S. Army North has a description of what it does on its website.
“U.S. Army North partners to conduct homeland defense, support civil authorities, and cooperate with Canadian and Mexican militaries in order to protect the United States and its interests.”
In a news release Tuesday, the Department of Defense said that Efflandt would be the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.