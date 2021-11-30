A former Fort Hood soldier who shot a protester during a July 25, 2020. Black Lives Matter protest in Austin had a GoFundMe account for his defense bills canceled by the crowdfunding sight recently, his lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.
Sgt. Daniel Perry was working as a rideshare driver that day when a Black Lives Matter protester, Garrett Foster, approached his driver side window and motioned with an AK-47 assault rifle for him to roll the window down, said Perry’s lawyer Clint Broden.
Foster was wearing a black mask and pointed the rifle at Perry, who then shot him out of fear for his life, according to the attorney. Perry was then shot at and immediately drove to safety and called the police.
“I don’t know if there was any money left in there when it was taken down, but it was taken down,” Broden said of the GoFundMe account. “I don’t know this for sure, but it’s probably because Garrett Foster’s family complained about it.”
A GoFundMe for Foster’s family is still up, and has raised $107,709 since July 26, 2020.
Removal of Perry’s account is similar to how GoFundMe removed the account for Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020. In a Nov. 19, 2021 statement posted on the site, GoFundMe explained they had removed the account because “GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime.”
The statement did, however, go on to say that “If someone is acquitted of those charges, as Rittenhouse was today, a fundraiser started subsequently for their legal defense and other expenses would not violate this policy.”
The GoFundMe account being taken down was first noticed in a Monday post about the new account on The Ft. Hood Fallen Facebook page.
“I won’t make any comparisons because I’m not too familiar with that (Rittenhouse) case, but to the extent I know Sgt. Perry’s case is a much clearer case of self defense — you have a masked man coming up to his vehicle with an assault rifle at the ready position then point it at you,” Broden said. “Ask people what they would have done in that situation.”
Perry was indicted July 1 on charges of murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct. Since the indictment, Perry’s attorney has filed several motions accusing District Attorney Jose Garza of manipulating the grand jury system, according to an Aug. 5 Austin American-Statesman article. Austin police Detective David Fugitt, who determined that the shooting was justified, has said that prosecutors instructed him to dramatically scale down his grand jury presentation of his evidence in the case involving Daniel Perry.
According to the article, the defense moved to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct but state District Judge Cliff Brown declined the motion, stating that by law, prosecutors do not have an obligation to present favorable evidence to a grand jury.
Perry is still awaiting a trial. Broden stated the next status meeting among the legal team will be Dec. 15 concerning the case.
Perry is still on active duty but has since been transferred to Alaska, pending further court proceedings, Broden said.
"Perry is no longer assigned to Fort Hood. He is currently assigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska," Fort Hood officials said Wednesday.
A new account for Perry’s defense fund has been started at gogetfunding.com/sgt-daniel-perry-defense-fund and has raised $17,542 since early July.
