After more than 33 years in service, former III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby retired in a ceremony here in front of friends, family and leaders Friday at the corps headquarters.
Crosby spent a number of years in the III Armored Corps as a command sergeant major, serving as such for the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. He was also the command sergeant major of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
In 2018, he relinquished responsibility from the III Armored Corps to help stand up Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas as the first command sergeant major.
“I never asked the Army for any specific job or location, I took what was given and I moved out and I executed,” said Crosby, “I would not change anything because I liked the opportunities that I had to serve in eight of the ten active-duty positions.”
Presiding over the ceremony and giving remarks was retired Gen. Mike Murray, who was the commander of Army Futures Command and served alongside Crosby.
“AFC would not be where it is today without Command Sgt. Maj. Crosby,” Murray said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to meet and get to know one of the very best soldiers that I have had the honor of serving with in over my 35 years of service.”
Crosby, from Alabama, regaled the crowd with many stories of his time in service while noting that it was the first time in 33 years, 5 months and 21 days of his military career to have all his family in one location to share this event. His wife, Jill Crosby, is a sergeant major, and they have two daughters serving in the Army.
“The legacy I leave behind,” said Crosby. “It is simply about the people, and nothing but the people. I strived to instill a sense of dignity and respect and that is where I spent the majority of my time.”
Murray presented Crosby with the Army Distinguished Service Medal, a certificate of retirement, certificate of appreciation from the president of the U.S. and the U.S. flag. The event concluded as the 1st Cavalry Division Band played the Army Song.
