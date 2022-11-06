Former U.S. Navy SEAL Commander Michael Imhoff is an author and evangelist who spoke with fervor at Sunday’s Veterans Day service at Central Christian Church. He reminded the congregation that this country was founded by other military veterans, dating back to it’s colonization.

“One of the first actions of settlers to the New World, and soldiers among them, was to plant a cross and pray for their new country,” Imhoff said.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.