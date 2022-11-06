Former U.S. Navy SEAL Commander Michael Imhoff is an author and evangelist who spoke with fervor at Sunday’s Veterans Day service at Central Christian Church. He reminded the congregation that this country was founded by other military veterans, dating back to it’s colonization.
“One of the first actions of settlers to the New World, and soldiers among them, was to plant a cross and pray for their new country,” Imhoff said.
He went on to include the Mayflower Compact and the Declaration of Independence as covenant agreements made between men for a godly future for America.
Imhoff told of circumstances during battles between revolutionary factions that were explained at the time as divine intervention and guidance.
“George Washington acknowledged God and His destiny for this country,” Imhoff said. “And, God is not done with America.”
Imhof, possessing a Naval Special Warfare designator, has served throughout the world in numerous positions as a platoon commander, training officer, operations officer, staff officer, executive officer and commanding Officer.
He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Special Forces Officer Qualification Course and earned a master’s in administration from George Washington University and even served as an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy.
His awards include Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with two Gold Stars in lieu of second and third awards; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star in lieu of second award; United Nations Medal; and other service awards.
Sunday’s service began with a color guard posting the U.S. and Christian flags, courtesy of retired U.S. Army veterans Bob Gordon, Gene Hunter, Ray Arrington, Pete Vanderham and Jeff Woodard. The church pianist Mark Henry delivered a rendition of anthems from each branch of the armed forces. Those who were serving or had served were asked to stand when their respective anthem was played.
With a nod to the solumnity of Veterans Day, the congregation was led to sing several patriotic tunes including “American the Beautiful”, “My Country ‘tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.”
“The church will determine the fate of this nation,” said Imhoff, “Christians, continue to pray for our nation.”
Imhof has ministerial credentials under the Board of Ministry of Gospel Light Incorporated and has authored several books. For additional information go to his website at michaelimhoffministries.org.
