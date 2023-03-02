Former Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Zeigler remembers the moment a fellow soldier suddenly turned his way and fired a bullet into his head over 13 years ago at Fort Hood during what was described as the worst mass shooting ever at an American military installation.
“He looked me straight in the eyes as he pointed the gun at me, and a split second later, I’m on the floor with a hole in my head,” said Zeigler, a 41-year-old Florida native now living in Daytona Beach.
Zeigler, who served in the Army for eight years and had been accepted to Officer Candidate School, was shot four times and spent nearly a year in various hospitals before going home to Florida and later writing a book about his ordeal. He will be back on post from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday for a book signing at the Clear Creek PX.
His account of the massacre, “Both Ends of the Barrel: From the Troop Surge to Fort Hood A Dozen Years in the Global War,” is also available now on Amazon.
The two-time combat veteran and father of one said in a recent phone interview that he was doing some routine paperwork at Fort Hood’s Soldier Readiness Processing Center on Nov. 5, 2009, after returning from his second deployment to Iraq.
It was 1:30 in the afternoon at the busy facility when an Army psychiatrist suddenly opened fire, killing 12 soldiers and a Department of Defense employee, and wounding more than 30 others.
“I was 10 days away from checking into OCS in Georgia,” Zeigler said. “I was doing Reverse SRP, which is what happens when you come back from anywhere overseas. I had just gotten back from lunch. I was sitting there doing routine, mundane paperwork, waiting to talk to a psychologist. Then, one of the psychiatrists stood up and yelled, ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Arabic for ‘God is great’) really loud, and I froze up like a deer in the headlights.
“I didn’t know what the hell was going on, whether it was training or whatever the hell was happening. In that split second, he turned around and shot me in the head. I was either the first or second one shot … we’re not sure.”
The 5.7 mm bullet hit him near the right temple, Zeigler said, and the only thing he remembers after that is trying to crawl away.
“At some point, I blacked out and he came up and shot me three more times. I wasn’t conscious for the other three bullets.”
Zeigler was eventually rushed to Darnall Army Community Hospital, then airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, and later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. After a total of 11 months of agonizing recovery that Zeigler jokingly refers to as “my third deployment,” he reported back to his unit for a short time before leaving the military and heading home.
As he struggled with not only lingering physical injuries that still include a paralyzed left hand and left foot, Zeigler also had a difficult time mentally, going back and forth between emotions like depression and anger. Over time, he decided to write a book about his ordeal.
Part of the book’s description includes:
“I was the most critically wounded survivor of the Fort Hood terrorist massacre. My daily challenges are incomprehensible to those who have never experienced such a devastating, life-changing tragedy.
“After several painful, yet important years of recovery in hospital environments, thousands of supporters have urged me to write this book and share the details of my ordeal. In the pages of this book, I share stories from my time in the U.S. First Cavalry during the most important decade of the 21st century. I also feel honored to have the opportunity to memorialize the 13 victims who perished at Fort Hood on November 5th, 2009, as well as my brothers in arms who lost their lives overseas.
“Make no mistake, I’m not looking for sympathy, nor am I crying the blues. I’m quite grateful to be alive and have the opportunity to find some good in this very bad situation. My goal is to dedicate my life to helping others overcome their PTSD from traumatic experiences. This book is the tool which will help me accomplish that task. If my story empowers just one person to overcome their challenges and live a better life, then this soldier has accomplished his mission.”
The fellow soldier who shot Ziegler, Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan, was eventually found guilty in a court-martial and sentenced to death. He is still on death row in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Years after the shooting, the Fort Hood Memorial Pavilion was built on South W.S. Young Drive, between the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and Shilo Inn. It honors those who were killed and injured that day.
Those killed were Lt. Col. Juanita Warman, Maj. Libardo Caraveo, Capt. John Gaffaney, Capt. Russell Seager, Staff Sgt. Justin DeCrow, Staff Sgt. Amy Krueger, Spc. Frederick Greene, Spc. Jason Hunt, Spc. Kham Xiong, Pfc. Aaron Nemelka, Pfc. Michael Pearson, Pfc. Francheska Velez and civilian Michael Cahill.
They, and the wounded, were awarded the Purple Heart Medal in April 2015 and the civilians were awarded the Defense of Freedom Medal.
Zeigler said earlier this week that he has plans to write two more books to go along with “Both Ends of the Barrel.”
“This book is more of a narrative about what happened to me, and my real message is more coming out in my next book,” he said.
“I’m going to be writing more extensively about inspiration, motivation, all that kind of insightful stuff. If everything goes well, I’ll also be writing another book about my Christian faith, which I guess is really my message: keep the faith; believe in yourself; and surround yourself with good people. Believe in humanity instead of evil.”
