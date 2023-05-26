UPDATED 7:20 p.m.: Missing Fort Cavazos Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found, according to a press release issued by Army officials, hours after it was revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died. Craig Chamberlain was found alive on Friday.
“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”
In the initial press release, Fort Cavazos did not indicate where Craig was located, or in what condition Craig was in, only that he was alive.
Hours before Craig was located, Army officials announced the death of his wife, Cameron.
“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.
Officials have not said where the spouse died or how she died, although it is believed that she died in Killeen.
Cameron “Cam” Chamberlain, 28, first reported Spc. Chamberlain, 23, missing on May 15, according to Army officials.
“Based on information discovered over the last several days, we assess Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army. Nevertheless, we continue to work with local law enforcement, CID, and his family and friends in an effort to locate him and ensure his safe return,” according to the Fort Cavazos initial statement on the status of Spc. Chamberlain. “Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos Army CID at 254-287-2722 or your local law enforcement agency.”
Cam Chamberlain and the soldier had been married since 2020 and resided in Killeen.
In a conversation with the Herald last week, Chamberlain’s spouse referred to him as “laid-back,” “patient,” and “care-free.”
Before the Army released anything public on the soldier’s disappearance, Cam Chamberlain talked to the Herald about the missing-person case on the morning of May 19. That morning, about two hours after the Herald sent questions about the missing soldier to Fort Cavazos, the post verified it by sending a news release on it to all media.
She said she began to notice changes in Spc. Chamberlain’s demeanor around December 2022 when the two moved into a friend’s house in preparation for his upcoming rotation in Korea. The Army said the soldier never reported to Korea, and Cam Chamberlain said she thought he was still going to work at Fort Cavazos until his disappearance earlier this month.
Killeen police and Army investigators are investigating Cam Chamberlain’s death.
Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) special agents from Fort Cavazos “are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the death investigation of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to Army CID spokesperson Ronna Weyland. “There are currently no new developments to release regarding the investigation on the missing Fort Cavazos Soldier Spc. Craig Chamberlain.”
When asked about Cam Chamberlain’s death, and where and how she died, KPD would only say the following:
“The Killeen Police Department does not release information on active death investigations,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The whole thing smells of Fort Hood /Cavazos tradition of covering up something larger. Time will tell.
May you RIP ma'am.
May your eternity be filled with peace.
May God comfort and mend the lives of all who mourn you, dear lady.
