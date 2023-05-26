UPDATED 7:20 p.m.: Missing Fort Cavazos Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been found, according to a press release issued by Army officials, hours after it was revealed that Chamberlain’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had died. Craig Chamberlain was found alive on Friday.

“We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Brainard, commander of the 2nd Chemical Battalion at Fort Cavazos. “We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”

(2) comments

Michael Fornino

The whole thing smells of Fort Hood /Cavazos tradition of covering up something larger. Time will tell.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

May you RIP ma'am.

...

May your eternity be filled with peace.

...

May God comfort and mend the lives of all who mourn you, dear lady.

