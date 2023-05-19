Spc. Craig Chamberlain

Family and Army officials are trying to find Spc. Craig Chamberlain, a missing Fort Cavazos soldier.

 Courtesy image

Fort Cavazos leadership is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing soldier, post officials announced Friday.

“The Soldier is Spc. Craig Chamberlain, assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion” at Fort Cavazos, according to a news release from the fort. “Chamberlain was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen, Texas, around 6 p.m. May 15 and has not been seen since. His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then.”

