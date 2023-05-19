Fort Cavazos leadership is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing soldier, post officials announced Friday.
“The Soldier is Spc. Craig Chamberlain, assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion” at Fort Cavazos, according to a news release from the fort. “Chamberlain was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen, Texas, around 6 p.m. May 15 and has not been seen since. His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then.”
Chamberlain’s spouse, Cam Mann, said her interactions with Fort Cavazos military police and Chamberlain’s unit have taken place over the past 24 hours.
“I was up there at the Military Police (station) giving a statement. I’ve been in contact with several of his former sergeants and NCOs over the past 24 hours — with their questions that they have for me,” Mann told the Herald Friday.
Chamberlain, 23, is a white man with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. Reportedly, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts, officials said.
Mann said she learned Thursday from Army officials that Chamberlain stopped reporting to work in March.
“He told me he was going to work the whole time, so I didn’t think anything of it, but in reality, he wasn’t really going to work; he was just saying he was going to work,” Mann said. “He was supposed to be reporting to Korea and never did and told his former coworkers that he was in Korea, but he was clearly with me, so that’s when he went AWOL.”
According to Fort Cavazos’ top headquarters unit, III Armored Corps, Chamberlain has been placed in an “Absence Status Unknown” (AUN) status.
Mann said she began to notice changes in Chamberlain’s demeanor around December when the two, who have been married since Oct. 16, 2020, moved into a friend’s house in preparation for his upcoming rotation in Korea.
“He told me that he doesn’t want to be in the Army anymore — he’s depressed and he just doesn’t like being a soldier and feels neglected and just didn’t feel like that was the career for him,” Mann said.
Prior to seeing changes around December, Mann said Chamberlain had a completely different demeanor.
“He was very laid-back — a very patient man. Nothing really upset him. He was very care-free,” she said. “Around December, when he was supposed to be going to Korea ... that’s when I started noticing a drastic change within him. I just chalked it up to him being depressed about leaving, but he obviously didn’t leave — he went AWOL instead. And then also, he started using drugs, and his personality changed almost immediately. I knew something was wrong, but he finally admitted to it last week that he was using drugs.”
Fort Cavazos is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate the soldier, according to the release.
“The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its Soldiers and their families. Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837.”
