A story run in the Sunday Killeen Daily Herald of a sergeant first class whose master sergeant supervisor required personal medical information before allowing him to go to medical appointments has been making waves online.
And it has apparently hit home with many other active-duty service members and veterans, among others. Since the story’s release online Sunday morning, it has netted nearly 65,500 page views on kdhnews.com as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The story concerned Fort Cavazos Sgt. 1st Class Walter Flores and a personality conflict he was having with his female supervisor. His supervisor, a master sergeant, continuously required him — and no other soldier in the operations office at 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade — to provide personal and private information about any and all medical or mental health appointment he was going to. As that requirement violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly referred to as HIPAA, he only gave the information of the name, date, location and time of his appointments and redacted any information concerning what his private appointment was for.
This did not sit well with his supervisor, who counseled him multiple times and threatened either nonjudicial punishment or to kick him out of the Army if he did not start providing the information he had redacted.
Since the story’s release, more soldiers are beginning to speak out about their own, similar situations.
“I have actually been receiving feedback from plenty of people — friends, peers from past and present, serving alongside me,” said Flores, a Killeen resident who has been in the Army for 17 years. “Both those who are still in and those who have gotten out have reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I did not know it was this serious,’ or ‘Hey, I didn’t know it was that bad.’”
More encouraging, he said, is the amount of support he has received and the number of messages of strangers reaching out to him with their own stories.
“They’re sharing their story with me,” Flores said. “I think now it’s evolved to more than it being just a master sergeant issue, it’s now turning into people finally speaking up in regards to hey, one person spoke up, now let’s everybody do it.
“It’s encouraging, to say the least.”
The comments on kdhnews.com on the story were all in support of Flores as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
User pbm64 wrote, “As a retired CSM and now a HR executive I’m (appalled) at the pervasiveness of Little Lord Fauntleroy behavior and sh*t-house lawyer level of knowledge in the military. So glad I’m out and I hope Flores has a full and fast recovery.”
User Hacksaw wrote, “I’ve seen a thousand stories like this. 17 years of honorable service destroyed by some pompous little bureaucrat who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. It’s cheaper to kick him out of the Army than to have to pay his retirement for the rest of his life. So they come up with some petty little reason to kick him out. Don’t turn you back on them Sergeant First Class because they’ll be waiting for the next opportunity to twist that knife in your back just a little bit harder!”
On Facebook, the story was also shared by the WTF Radio Nation page, which has 238,000 followers. It read: “This is wild but a story that is all too familiar!”
Flores said the only message he wanted to continue to spread is that if something is wrong, speak up.
“And if no one is listening, and you know in your heart of hearts that it’s wrong, continue going until somebody who listens, listens.”
