Cam Chamberlain

Cam Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain, has died, Fort Cavazos officials said.

 Facebook photo

The spouse of a Fort Cavazos soldier — who made headlines last week after the Army reported him missing — has died, officials said.

“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.