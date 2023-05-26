The spouse of a Fort Cavazos soldier — who made headlines last week after the Army reported him missing — has died, officials said.
“The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” according to a statement released Friday by Fort Cavazos.
Officials have not said where the spouse died or how she died.
Cameron Chamberlain first reported Spc. Chamberlain missing on May 15, according to Army officials.
The soldier is still missing.
“Based on information discovered over the last several days, we assess Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army. Nevertheless, we continue to work with local law enforcement, CID, and his family and friends in an effort to locate him and ensure his safe return,” according to the Fort Cavazos statement. “Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos Army CID at 254-287-2722 or your local law enforcement agency.”
