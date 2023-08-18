The Fort Cavazos Women, Infant, and Children’s clinic will celebrate world breastfeeding with the grand opening of the Fort Cavazos Milk Depot next week.
“This is the first, and currently the only military human milk collection site, which is truly worth celebrating,” according to a news release from Fort Cavazos on the Aug. 23 grand opening.
Today s army collects milk from human beings, ain't that nice.
Why train to fight, keep yourself fit to fight, if you've veered into becoming a dairy, dealing in human milk?
