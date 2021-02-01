FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood announced on Facebook Monday a weekly photo contest to highlight the corps-wide Operation People First.
Operation People First is a campaign that prioritizes a back-to-basics, people-first approach to leadership and focuses on the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to build trust with soldiers, families, civilians and military communities, according to a III Corps release published in December. The program has three primary tenets: getting to know soldiers, leaders taking action to ensure trust and discipline is maintained, and leaders holding leaders accountable if standards are not met. Operation People First is a year-long campaign designed to produce enduring positive cultural change across the force.
The 2021 People First photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers — military, civilian and contractors on post, according to the Facebook post.
“We know our followers are out there capturing the great things their units are doing, and we can’t always be out there with our cameras and phones, so this is a great way for us to get some cool content and share with everyone on social media,” stated a III Corps spokesman Monday. “We are still deciding on the prizes and will publish an update once they are determined.”
The contest is looking to receive photos of daily Army life on Fort Hood, which encompasses training, family life, barracks life and recreation, the spokesman stated. Submissions will be featured on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page in a dedicated album. Senior III Corps and Fort Hood leaders will choose the weekly winners.
The first winner will be announced Friday.
To participate, direct message photos to @forthood on Facebook or @iiicorpsandforthood on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.