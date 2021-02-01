There have been some changes to Fort Hood gyms and the business hours for the main Post Exchange on post.
The Fort Hood Garrison Command on Monday released an update on services available to soldiers, their families and Department of Defense identification card holders.
Some gym services run by Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation have been expanded. The Burba, Iron Horse and West Fort Hood physical fitness centers are now open to all DoD ID card holders at 50% occupancy. The fitness centers are open from 5 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Burba Fitness Center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Clear Creek Main Exchange has new hours and will now be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Exchange previously closed at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Fort Hood Tax Center will open Feb. 8. No in-person appointments will be available due to COVID-19. Drop-off service is available by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 254-288-7995 or 254-287-3294.
A full list of services available can be found at the garrison’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortHoodGarrisonCommand or at home.army.mil/hood.
