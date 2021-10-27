An Army officer stationed at Fort Hood was suspended from duty after being arrested by Austin police on a family violence assault charge, but one victim’s advocate says the Army’s delayed response to the allegation did not send the right message to the troops under the man’s command.
Capt. Matthew P. Thwaites, 31, with Fort Hood’s First Cavalry Division, was arrested on May 25 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor. A woman reported to police that Thwaites had beaten her and thrown her from a vehicle, leaving approximately 10 bruises, during an alleged domestic assault.
The case is listed as active, with a pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 18 in a Travis County courtroom, according to the court coordinator’s office.
The allegation
On May 25, Austin police responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Neal Street. There, police met with a woman who said that Thwaites had beaten her after a verbal argument escalated, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told police that Thwaites “punched a cabinet, breaking his hand.” She said that he then began to walk toward a detached garage where a rifle was stored.
“…She did not know if (Thwaites) intended to kill her or himself, so she raced to the gun case and got on top of it and wrapped her arms around the plastic rifle case,” according to the affidavit. “…(Thwaites) began to pull and strike at (the victim) attempting to get the case from (her).”
Police said that he then attempted to retrieve a pistol from inside the house, but the woman had moved it earlier in the day. While the woman was inside the home to make sure Thwaites did not find the new location of the pistol, he allegedly returned to the detached garage to get the rifle and placed in his car, according to the affidavit.
The victim, concerned that he was intending to leave to commit suicide, asked to ride around with him for a few minutes, police said.
“As (she) was partially seated in the vehicle with the passenger door open, (Thwaites) accelerated quickly and turned the steering wheel hard, throwing (the victim) from the vehicle,” according to the affidavit. “(She) stated that she clung to the vehicle for a few feet but was thrown to the ground.”
Officers said they observed “multiple, large-sized bruises…on both of (her) arms, knees, shoulders and buttocks,” according to the affidavit.
Did Army leadership do enough?
One victim’s advocate who has worked extensively with abuse survivors in military families told the Herald that the Army did not respond fast enough after learning of the arrest for assault.
“By the military not stepping in when there was a report of violence, they are creating the Col. Ray Owens of the world,” said Amy Braley Franck, founder and CEO of Never Alone Advocacy.
Ray Owens, a former commander of 1st Special Forces Group was charged with assault and kidnapping after an armed standoff with police in Washington state, and was allowed by the Army to be honorably discharged, keeping retirement pay commensurate with his current rank, according to an August report in Army Times.
Never Alone Advocacy is a nonprofit that advocates nationwide for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the military. Franck, a certified Level IV Military Advocate, started Never Alone a year and a half ago.
Franck said Thwaites’ leadership waited months to suspend the captain, and did not do so until after a report about his arrest was made in an article on audacy.com on Oct. 15. Audacy is a nationwide radio giant that merged with CBS Radio in 2017.
“Because the command did not do what was proper, all of his soldiers were given the example of Capt. Thwaites not being held to the same standard as junior officers or enlisted soldiers,” she said. “I would like Capt. Thwaites’s commander to be held accountable for not properly reporting (the arrest) and protecting the victim.”
Fort Hood did not answer the Herald’s questions regarding on what date Thwaites was suspended and the specific interventions that were offered, but the Public Affairs Office did provide a statement.
Thwaites “is currently suspended from his duties pending the outcome of an investigation,” according to the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office, in an email. “The welfare of Troopers and their families is a priority for the First Cavalry Division. The command has made resources and services available to both him and his spouse.”
The big picture
Franck referred to the recent Col. Owen Ray controversy.
“His wife had reported multiple domestic violence incidents and they were not handled in alignment with federal law, public policy and the military’s own regulatory requirements,” Franck said. “The commanding general spoke on Ray’s behalf at (Ray’s) arraignment, asking for the courts to consider that he had PTSD from multiple deployments and was a highly-decorated officer.”
Natural, human biases could be part of the problem, she said.
“Here, we have Thwaites, who is a well-trained, highly intelligent officer who has broken fitness records; but within two weeks of being married, he’s beating his bride,” Franck said. “They have to understand that the competent warrior they see at work is not necessarily the same person in their private life.”
Thwaites finished in first place in a 10-mile run event at Fort Hood last October. In an article about the run, the Herald listed Thwaites as a battalion operations officer at the time.
The arrest affidavit in the Thwaites case references the victim’s concern for his mental health.
“I’m not making an excuse for anyone to commit acts of violence; but we need to recognize that since 9/11 we’ve had an uptick both in war and sexual and domestic violence within the service,” Franck said. “We have not put in the infrastructure to take care of the mental health needs of the men and women in uniform who have seen horrific things during their deployments. Things that no human being should have to see ... it can be hard to get out of that violent mode.”
Domestic violence is an under-reported crime, especially among military officers, Franck said.
“When an incident does occur that is so egregious that these women are willing to sacrifice a place in society, to save themselves, only to have it pushed under the rug is not acceptable,” Franck said.
To learn more about Never Alone, visit their website at www.neveraloneadvocacy.org.
