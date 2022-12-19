Hood

Fort Hood has begun renaming buildings on post with "Hood" in the name in preparation of the Congressional mandate to remove all names of military posts and buildings named after a member of the Confederacy. Hood Stadium has been renamed to Phantom Warrior Stadium, and Club Hood is now the Lone Star Conference Center.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

Fort Hood has begun the process of renaming buildings with “Hood” in them to satisfy a congressional mandate to rename military buildings and installations originally named after members of the Confederacy.

So far, Hood Stadium has been renamed to Phantom Warrior Stadium, and the former Club Hood is now the Lone Star Conference Center, according to post spokesman Montgomery Campbell. Every building with Fort Hood in its name will eventually be renamed, although the post has not yet received official guidance on how to proceed with the process.

