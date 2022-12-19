Fort Hood has begun the process of renaming buildings with “Hood” in them to satisfy a congressional mandate to rename military buildings and installations originally named after members of the Confederacy.
So far, Hood Stadium has been renamed to Phantom Warrior Stadium, and the former Club Hood is now the Lone Star Conference Center, according to post spokesman Montgomery Campbell. Every building with Fort Hood in its name will eventually be renamed, although the post has not yet received official guidance on how to proceed with the process.
An independent commission composed of former military leaders, authorized by Congress, recommended that Fort Hood, named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, be renamed Fort Cavazos for Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic brigadier general and a Texas native who later commanded III Corps and Fort Hood.
Fort Bragg, in North Carolina, is the only base that wouldn’t be named after a person; it will be renamed Fort Liberty. Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower, after President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led European forces in World War II.
Other proposals honor lesser-known heroes: Fort Polk, in Louisiana, would be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Army in World War I. Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would be renamed Fort Walker, after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor.
The commission was created as part of the highly politicized National Defense Authorization Act of 2021, which was signed into law by Congress in December 2020 after overriding a veto by then President Donald Trump and required all military installations or buildings named after a Confederate soldier be changed. In total, the Commission reports that some 34,000 names were submitted for consideration.
