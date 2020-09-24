About 3,700 Fort Hood troops along with hundreds of their vehicles will be deploying to Europe soon.
The Army announced Thursday that the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, known as “Ironhorse,” will participate in the fall 2020 rotation of Atlantic Resolve in Europe.
The Ironhorse Brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners, according to the release.
As part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, Army brigades rotate to Germany, Poland and nearby countries for a nine-month deployment, strengthening the NATO alliance in Europe. Fort Hood brigades have deployed for the rotation previously, most recently the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team in October 2019.
Now, it’s the Ironhorse Brigade’s turn.
“The Ironhorse Brigade is honored to deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as a Regionally Allocated Force in Europe,” said brigade commander Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt. “It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project lethality across the globe. The Ironhorse Brigade is lethal, tough, and ready. We do not take lightly our responsibility to instill confidence in the American People and our allies; nor the opportunity to instill fear in our adversaries.”
The brigade soldiers will bring many of their own vehicles, including: 80 tanks, 130 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and 18 Paladins, and hundreds of trucks, trailers and other wheeled vehicles, officials said.
“This brigade is well-trained and ready for any mission that our nation requires. They have safely overcome the challenges to prepare during this COVID environment, built their capability, and are ready to support our allies and partners in Europe,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division. “They are a truly cohesive team. I know they will represent the Division and Central Texas well during this mission.”
