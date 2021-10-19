Pilots and crews from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, have been flying non-stop over the past week from Fort Hood to the Texas port city of Beaumont in preparation for the brigade’s deployment to support Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers from “Air Cav” have spent months preparing AH-64 Apache, UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to be flown to the port and then loaded onto shipping vessels.
About 2,000 “Air Cav” troops from Fort Hood will soon deploy to Germany, Poland and other parts of eastern Europe for a nine-month rotational deployment, Army officials announced earlier this month.
Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations — armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO.
