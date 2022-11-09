About 3,000 to 4,000 Fort Hood soldiers will soon be heading overseas.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division is deploying to Europe.
The Department of the Army announced Wednesday that the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is being deployed as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve. The team will replace the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which has spent much of the year in Germany and Poland.
“The Black Jack Brigade is always ready to respond to our Nation’s call,” said Col. Christopher J. Kirkpatrick, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We are part of the most modern and lethal armor formation on Earth. We are ‘ALL-IN’ to reassure our European allies and deter any potential adversaries from doing anything they would regret.”
