Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.