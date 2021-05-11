First Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team will be holding an assumption of command on Friday in Poland.
Col. Jon W. Meredith will take command from Col. Ryan M. Hanson, who was placed as the brigade’s interim commander after the previous commander was relieved of his duties.
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, the former commander, was relieved of duties April 8 because of a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Schoenfeldt had been under investigation after allegations of toxic leadership and violating coronavirus quarantines.
Nicknamed “Ironhorse,” 1st Brigade is one of Fort Hood’s biggest units, with about 3,700 troops. The brigade deployed in November to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve, and is still there. The deployment was scheduled to be for nine months.
The assumption of command will be held via Facebook Live on the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Facebook page at 9 a.m. Poland time, or 2 a.m. Central Time for Texas viewers.
