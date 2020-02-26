With concern continuing to rise over the ongoing global threat of the coronavirus, it is unclear how the transition of Fort Hood soldiers overseas — and in particular those stationed in South Korea — will be handled in the coming weeks and months.
On Tuesday, Fort Hood officials announced that an aircraft carrying roughly 250 soldiers home from South Korea was temporarily delayed at Robert Gray Army Airfield due to two soldiers on board being reported sick. While medical professionals quickly declared the soldiers were suffering from either food poisoning or air sickness and not the coronavirus and all soldiers were released to see their families, the announcement was followed later that night by an unrelated press release from United States Forces Korea saying the first U.S. Army soldier was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
According to the statement released by the USFK, a soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the official name of the coronavirus. The patient, a 23-year-old man, is currently under self-quarantine at his off-base home. The soldier who contracted coronavirus was stationed in the Camp Carroll area, near the southern edge of South Korea.
Fort Hood officials said it is unlikely that any Fort Hood soldiers operating in South Korea have been exposed to the coronavirus as a result of the first reported case of a U.S. soldier in South Korea contracting coronavirus, but they are still taking the spread of the virus very seriously.
“The soldier (who contracted the coronavirus) is in the south of the peninsula, and we are in the northern part of the peninsula,” Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug said. “It is a long ways away.”
The Fort Hood soldiers in South Korea are mainly stationed in the vicinity of Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys. The soldier who contracted the coronavirus was stationed in the vicinity of Camp Carroll, roughly 163 kilometers southeast of Camp Humphreys. Camp Casey is even further away, roughly 106 kilometers north of Camp Humphreys.
In addition to the soldier, on Monday evening, U.S. Forces Korea released information that the widow of a soldier living in South Korea had tested positive for coronavirus and had visited one of the local military exchanges. The widow also resides in the Camp Carroll/Camp Walker area of South Korea.
Despite the vast majority of reported coronavirus cases in South Korea being in the southern part of the country, there are concerns about whether Fort Hood soldiers scheduled to return home in the coming weeks will be impacted.
Families of Fort Hood soldiers stationed in South Korea are worried their soldiers will be delayed in their return as the virus continues to spread and military personnel implement safety and security protocols.
The Herald reached out to the Eighth Army — the commanding formation of all United States Army forces in South Korea — multiple times to find out if any quarantine procedures are being implemented that would impact Fort Hood soldiers and if those or other procedures would delay the soldiers from returning home, but a response was not forthcoming by press time.
Fort Hood officials said the protocols they are currently operating under for their soldiers would delay them no further than absolutely necessary.
“USFK and Eighth Army have their protocols to follow and they’re in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and they are screening before and we’re screening after, so it is no different than the airlines as far as what the protocols are,” Haug said. “There is no indication at this point that it’s where our soldiers are, it’s a very low risk to them, so it wouldn’t be fair to their families just to delay them for nothing.”
