FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood units will have a variety of events on June 14, which is Monday, to mark the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday.
The following ceremony and celebrations are scheduled:
10 a.m.: 1st Cavalry Division participates in a nationwide virtual reenlistment ceremony presided by Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, where 15 Fort Hood soldiers will be reaffirming their continued commitment to serve their nation in the Army. Simultaneously, hundreds of soldiers from multiple duty stations will reenlist virtually with the Army’s top general.
12:20 p.m.: The 1st Cavalry Division will host a cake cutting ceremony on Cooper Field with the Division’s leadership, the youngest and oldest soldiers, and the awarding of the winner for the “Most CAV Cake” competition kicking off the summer countdown until the Division’s 100th anniversary Sept. 13.
1 p.m.: The III Corps commanding general will host a tank unveiling ceremony at Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. One of the first-ever M1 experimental tanks, manufactured in 1985, has been relocated from the 1st Cavalry Division Museum to the T.J. Mills Blvd. access road on Fort Hood. This tank provides a reminder, to the millions of motorists who enter the gate annually, that Fort Hood is home of America’s Armored Corps; and, the tank is near the construction site for the National Mounted Warrior Museum. The ceremony will be less than 15 minutes.
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Fort Hood leadership will host an Army Birthday Celebration at Sadowski Parade Field near the III Corps Headquarters. The 1st Cavalry Division Band and, appearing virtually, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band will perform concerts. There will be military equipment displays, gaming trucks, sporting events, and food trucks. A ceremonial cake cutting — including the youngest and oldest soldiers — is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to all DoD ID card holders and family members. For more information, visit https://www.hood.armyMWR.com.
A special Army birthday team-building, strength-building challenge was issued by Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston on his Twitter account @16thSMA for squads/teams to complete 246 leg-tucks (a modified pull-up that test upper body and core strength) and individuals to complete 246 air squats (a body-weight squat exercise). Soldiers, veterans, and fans of the Army are encouraged to take photos and tag @16thSMA on Twitter and Instagram account 16_SMA.
June 14 marks the date in 1775 when the Continental Congress formed the Continental Army to fight against British forces. June 14 is also Flag Day and the infantry’s birthday, and provides an opportunity to display patriotism and the shared Army values of love of country and oath to defend the American way of life.
Later this summer, Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO will host Independence Day festivities on July 2 including a concert and fireworks celebration. There will not be fireworks on July 4; all Fort Hood Independence Day activities, including fireworks, are scheduled for July 2.
The Fort Hood Army Birthday Celebration promotional flyer can be found here: https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/246th-army-birthday/5180559/59527
