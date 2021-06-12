1. Yes. It’s important to keep my child as safe as possible. We plan to take advantage.

2. Yes. With the school district dropping its mask mandate, it’s a necessary step.

3. No. Local COVID cases are dropping. There is no good reason to vaccinate my child.

4. No. There hasn’t been enough data on vaccinated children. I think I’ll hold off.

5. Unsure. I haven’t decided yet whether to take part in the vaccine clinics.

Vote

View Results