FORT CAVAZOS — It’s official: The name of Fort Hood is now Fort Cavazos.
Army leaders on the post adjacent to Killeen made the name change during a ceremony Tuesday morning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 1:43 pm
FORT CAVAZOS — It’s official: The name of Fort Hood is now Fort Cavazos.
Army leaders on the post adjacent to Killeen made the name change during a ceremony Tuesday morning.
The ceremony marked the end of an era as after more than 70 years as Fort Hood Garrison, the colors of the garrison — a unit flag — were cased for the final time on post at the III Armored Corps headquarters.
Immediately after, a new set of colors were unfurled for the very first time, signalling to the world that Fort Cavazos Garrison was ready to begin its duty as “The Great Place.”
First stood up as Camp Hood in October 1942, the post did not become Fort Hood until turned into a permanent installation in April 1950, nearly eight years later. After more than eight decades of a Central Texas U.S. Army post named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, the redesignation honors a Texas son with deep ties to the post as one of its former III Corps and Fort Hood commanders who went on to command the U.S. Army Forces Command as the Army’s first four-star Hispanic general — Gen. Richard E. Cavazos.
More than 300 people attended the ceremony, including about 60 family members of Cavazos.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.