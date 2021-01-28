An Army unit has responded to comments made by a Fort Hood chaplain in response to the repeal of the ban on transgender people in the military.
Maj. Adam Calvert, 41, is a chaplain for Ford Hood’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and he commented on a post on the Army Times Facebook page speaking out against the repeal of the transgender ban.
The Security Force Assistance Command — which is the parent headquarters unit for 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade — announced on Facebook Wednesday that the incident is under investigation.
“How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve,” Calvert posted on the Army Times Facebook page Monday.
“There is little difference in this than over those who believe and argue for a ‘flat earth,’ despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” he said on Facebook. “This person is a MedBoard for Mental Wellness waiting to happen. What a waste of military resources and funding!”
On the Security Force Assistance Command’s Facebook page Wednesday, the unit encouraged soldiers to “Think, Type, Post” when it comes to engaging on social media.
In response to the comments, there was a post on the unit’s Facebook page.
“We are aware of the recent comments posted to the Army Times Facebook in regard to the ban being removed on transgender service members,” the post said. “We are soldiers 24/7 and that means always treating people with dignity and respect.”
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday ending a service ban on transgender people.
The Army Times reported that Calvert has been in the Army since 2009 and he has earned the bronze star among other awards.
