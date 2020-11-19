The report that details the Army’s investigation into the “command climate” at Fort Hood will be released to the public on Dec. 8. Meanwhile, top Army leaders have the report and are reviewing it, Army officials announced this week.
“I am deeply saddened and concerned by the recent news reports of how sexual assault and sexual harassment have plagued our force and brought harm to our soldiers,” Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a video statement Wednesday. “This topic has captivated the attention of America and our Army leaders and it is abundantly clear — we must do better.”
McCarthy also announced the release date of the report, and described what Army leaders are doing with the report now.
“Army senior leaders are in receipt of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s report and are reviewing its findings and recommendations,” he said. “My preliminary review of the report, recent cases, and recent media coverage, have hardened my belief that the Army’s SHARP program hasn’t achieved its mandate to eliminate sexual assaults and sexual harassment by creating a climate that respects the dignity of every member of the Army family.”
McCarthy ordered the Army investigation in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year. Her case drew worldwide headlines and cast a shadow over Fort Hood with dozens of protests outside the gates that went on for months. Protesters, some who called for the closure of Fort Hood, said Army leaders on post do little for soldiers who go missing, and the current method of reporting sexual assaults and harassment needs to change.
The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee examined the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment, according to an Army news release. While at Fort Hood and Killeen for two weeks in late August and early October, the committee members met with unit leaders, soldiers, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.
McCarthy, who visited the Killeen-Fort Hood area Aug. 5 and 6, announced the formation of the committee in July. During his visit, McCarthy met in closed-door meetings with soldiers and Killeen community leaders and organizations. News outlets, other than the Fort Hood Sentinel, were not allowed to attend those meetings, but were allowed to a press conference hosted by McCarthy at Fort Hood Aug. 6.
McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, requested the committee to provide an interim program report by mid-September and a final report by Oct. 30. The assessment is expected to include a review of historical data and statistics; interviews with a wide range of Fort Hood personnel; an evaluation of policies, regulations and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and responses to reports of missing soldiers; an evaluation of leaders’ training, education, abilities and effectiveness; and the command climate at various units and its impact on the safety, welfare and readiness of their soldiers, according to the release.
Committee members Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White have a combined 75 years of experience as active-duty military and law-enforcement personnel, and have broad expertise with the law and government investigations, according to the Army.
“Leaders, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they recognize actions that bring harm to our soldiers and to the integrity of our institution. If we do not have the trust of America — nothing else matters,” McCarthy said in the video this week. “It is clear we have significant work to do to regain our soldiers’ trust in our Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.”
The video can bee seen at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/773252/secretary-army-addresses-sharp-program
