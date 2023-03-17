Presser

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, briefs the press Friday night on the ongoing investigation into the death of Fort Hood soldier Pvt. Ana Basaluaruiz.

FORT HOOD — The III Corps and Fort Hood commander, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, held a news conference Friday evening to update the media on the ongoing investigation into the Monday death of a Fort Hood soldier.

Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz was a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. The commander would not comment on how Basalduaruiz died, citing an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

