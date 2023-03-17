FORT HOOD — The III Corps and Fort Hood commander, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, held a news conference Friday evening to update the media on the ongoing investigation into the Monday death of a Fort Hood soldier.
Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz was a combat engineer assigned to Bravo Company, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. The commander would not comment on how Basalduaruiz died, citing an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
“Ana had been a part of our Army team since August 2021. We’re saddened by her death and we extend our deepest condolences to her family,” Bernabe said. “With Ana’s passing, we lost a teammate and a friend. Her fellow troopers and the 1st Cavalry Division mourn her loss. Fort Hood mourns her loss. This entire community mourns her loss.”
Bernabe said the battalion leadership immediately reached out to Basalduaruiz’s mother and father after she died and had been in constant communication with them to offer both condolences and offers of assistance.
“In fact, they’ve called them at least five times over the past four days,” he said. “As we speak, a team from Fort Hood is on the ground in California with Ana’s father. Ana’s battalion commander just completed an initial meeting with Mr. Basaldua to provide him with any information we can provide at this point, and again to offer assistance.”
According to members of the League of United Latin American Citizens in a news conference Friday morning, Basalduaruiz’s parents said their daughter had been the target of repeated and consistent sexual harassment. They also stated that post officials told them her death was being investigated as a suicide.
The commander would not comment on the cause of death, stating that the investigation into her death was still ongoing.
“What I will say is to remind us all that CID is the lead investigating agency, and they will look at the circumstances and will determine the circumstances and the causes and contributing factors in her death,” Bernabe said. “CID doesn’t want to assume anything or rule anything out about her investigation.”
He said they were also aware of the allegations of harassment and that CID was investigating them.
“Harassment of any type is contrary to the Army values,” he said. “Harassment destroys the cohesion of our teams and it erodes our readiness. Harassment is unacceptable. We do not tolerate harassment.
“Any leader on this installation has a responsibility to take action if they find out about such harassment, if they find out about it through a report, formal or informal, and they will take action. That goes all the way up to me, and I take it very seriously.”
